‘Spinal Tap 2’ Sets September Release Date And Releases First Teaser

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, a follow-up to the 1984 music mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, will be released on September 12th. Directed by Rob Reiner, the film sees Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer reprising their roles as members of the fictional band, with the plot centered around their reunion for a final concert after a 15-year hiatus. The movie also features appearances by music legends Elton John, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. This Is Spinal Tap initially experienced modest success in cinemas but later achieved cult classic status following its VHS release, ultimately pioneering the mockumentary genre. (Variety)