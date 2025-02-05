Spike Lee, Regina King, Janelle Monáe, More A-Listers Named To Met Gala Host Committee

The Met Gala’s theme this year is “Tailored For You,” in line with the museum’s new exhibit on suiting and menswear, specifically Black style over the centuries. Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky and Pharrell Williams were named as hosts back in October. The gala will also feature a slew of other high-profile celebrities as part of the host committee, including Sha’Carri Richardson, Spike Lee, Regina King, Ayo Edebiri, Audra McDonald, Jeremy Pope, Doechii, Usher, Tyla, Janelle Monáe and André 3000. Celebrity chef Kwame Onwuachi will create the menu. The May 5th event, which serves as a fundraiser for the Costume Institute, will also launch the Met’s spring exhibit Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which will be open to the public from May 10th to Oct. 26th. (AP)