Spike Lee Airs 9/11 Conspiracy Theories

Spike Lee is on the press trail promoting his HBO series New York Epicenters: 9/11-2021 1/2. He tells the New York Times that he doesn’t buy into “official explanations” of the terrorist attacks on NYC on 9/11.

His docuseries interviews Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Chuck Schumer, front-line workers, while also featuring conspiracy theories that jet fuel can’t melt metal beams.

Lee explained: “I mean, I got questions — and I hope that maybe the legacy of this documentary is that Congress holds a hearing, a congressional hearing about 9/11.”

He added: “The amount of heat that it takes to make steel melt, that temperature’s not reached. And then the juxtaposition of the way Building 7 fell to the ground — when you put it next to other building collapses that were demolitions, it’s like you’re looking at the same thing.”

He continued, “But people going to make up their own mind. My approach is put the information in the movie and let people decide for themselves. I respect the intelligence of the audience.”