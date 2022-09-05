‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Tops The Domestic Box Office Once Again

National Cinema Day brought audiences back to the theaters with $3 tickets on Saturday (September 3rd). However, according to Deadline, box office analysts are unclear which movie topped the chart over the weekend. Some are saying Top Gun: Maverick, but Sony claims the re-released Spider-Man: No Way Home is the winner.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (September 2nd) through Monday (September 5th):

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home, $7.6 million

2. Top Gun: Maverick, $7 million

3. DC League of Super-Pets, $6.97 million

4. Bullet Train, $6.8 million

5. The Invitation, $5.75 million

6. Beast, $4.34 million

7. Minions: Rise of Gru, $3.88 million

8. Thor: Love and Thunder, $2.98 million

9. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, $2.79 million

10. Jaws, $2.73 million