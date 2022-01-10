Spider-Man: No Way Home Surpasses Titanic In Top 10 At The Domestic Box Office

Following another weekend of people heading to theaters despite the Omicron variant, Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the sixth-highest grossing film at the domestic box office, taking the title from James Cameron’s Titanic. So far, Spider-Man: No Way Home has grossed approximately $668.7 million, just $10 million away from the fifth-highest grossing film, Avengers: Infinity War, at $678.8 million.

Box Office Numbers from Friday, January 7th, through Sunday, January 9th:

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home, $33 million

2. Sing 2, $11.95 million

3. The 355, $4.8 million

4. The King’s Man, $3.27 million

5. American Underdog, $2.4 million

6. Matrix Resurrections, $1.86 million

7. West Side Story, $1.4 million

8. Ghostbusters: Afterlife, $1.14

9. Licorice Pizza, $1.03 million

10. House of Gucci, $632,000