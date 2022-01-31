Spider-Man: No Way Home Still Rakes It In Despite Nor’easter Closures

Theaters in the northeast might have been closed over the weekend due to the nor’easter, but that didn’t stop Spider-Man: No Way Home from bringing in another $11 million. The film has $24.6 million to go to beat out Avatar in third place for highest-grossing films at the domestic box office.

Box Office Numbers from Friday, January 28th, through Sunday, January 30th:

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home, $11 million

2. Scream, $7.35 million

3. Sing 2, $4.8 million

4. Redeeming Love, $1.85 million

5. The King’s Man, $1.75 million

6. The 355, $1.4 million

7. American Underdog, $1.22 million

8. Ghostbusters: Afterlife, $770,000

9. Licorice Pizza, $691,000

10. West Side Story, $614,000