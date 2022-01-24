Spider-Man: No Way Home Returns To Top Spot At Weekend Box Office
Spider-Man: No Way Home resumed its position at the top of the chart during a quiet weekend at the box office. Holding the title of the fourth highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office, Spider-Man: No Way Home will need to make $40.1 million more to beat out Avatar in third place.
Box Office Numbers from Friday, January 21st, through Sunday, January 23rd:
1. Spider-Man: No Way Home, $14.1 million
2. Scream, $12.4 million
3. Sing 2, $5.7 million
4. Redeeming Love, $3.7 million
5. The King’s Man, $1.779 million
6. The 355, $1.6 million
7. American Underdog, $1.225 million
8. King’s Daughter, $750,000
9. West Side Story, $698,000
10. Licorice Pizza, $683,000