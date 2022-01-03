Spider-Man: No Way Home Remains At The Top At The Box Office Grossing $600 Million In North America
Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to bring in big bucks and break records at the box office. Holding on to the top spot, the film has now grossed over $600 million domestically.
Box Office Numbers from Friday, December 31st through Sunday, January 2nd:
1. Spider-Man: No Way Home, $52,700,000
2. Sing 2, $19,600,215
3. The King’s Man, $4,500,000
4. American Underdog, $4,075,000
5. The Matrix Resurrections, $3,825,000
6. West Side Story, $2,100,000
7. Ghostbusters: Afterlife, $1,435,000
8. Licorice Pizza, $1,249,225
9. A Journal for Jordan, $1,175,000
10. Encanto, $1,050,000