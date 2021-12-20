Spider-Man: No Way Home Pulls In $253+ Million, Becoming 3rd Best Domestic Opening Ever

Despite the threat of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, Spider-Man: No Way Home broke quite a few records at the box office. Deadline reports that the film made $253 million during its opening weekend, becoming best domestic opening in December, best ever for Sony, and 3rd best ever among all films, replacing 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Box Office Numbers from Friday, December 17th through Sunday, December 19th:

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home, $253 million

2. Encanto, $6.5 million

3. West Side Story, $3.416 million

4. Ghostbusters: Afterlife, $3.4 million

5. Nightmare Alley, $2.958 million

6. House of Gucci, $1.85 million

7. Eternals, $1.19 million

8. Pushpa: The Rise, $1.13 million

9. Clifford the Big Red Dog, $400,000

10. Resident Evil: Raccoon City, $280,000