‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Returns To Top Spot At The Domestic Box Office
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse vied for the number one spot at the domestic box office over the weekend, leaving Elemental in second place. The film pulled in $19.3 million, while its rival brought in $18.4 million. Meanwhile, The Flash took third place with $15.2 million. Following close behind this was No Hard Feelings, starring Jennifer Lawrence, which debuted in fourth place with $15.1 million.
Box Office Numbers from Friday (June 23rd) through Sunday (June 25th):
1. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, $19.3 million
2. Elemental, $18.4 million
3. The Flash, $15.2 million
4. No Hard Feelings, $15.1 million
5. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, $11.6 million
6. Asteroid City, $9 million
7. The Little Mermaid, $8.6 million
8. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, $3.5 million
9. The Blackening, $3 million
10. The Boogeyman, $2.5 million