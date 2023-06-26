‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Returns To Top Spot At The Domestic Box Office

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse vied for the number one spot at the domestic box office over the weekend, leaving Elemental in second place. The film pulled in $19.3 million, while its rival brought in $18.4 million. Meanwhile, The Flash took third place with $15.2 million. Following close behind this was No Hard Feelings, starring Jennifer Lawrence, which debuted in fourth place with $15.1 million.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (June 23rd) through Sunday (June 25th):

1. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, $19.3 million

2. Elemental, $18.4 million

3. The Flash, $15.2 million

4. No Hard Feelings, $15.1 million

5. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, $11.6 million

6. Asteroid City, $9 million

7. The Little Mermaid, $8.6 million

8. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, $3.5 million

9. The Blackening, $3 million

10. The Boogeyman, $2.5 million