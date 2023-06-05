‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Has Best Domestic Opening Of The Summer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse had a successful opening over the weekend, bringing in $120.5 million. Deadline reports that this is the best opening of the summer, beating out Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at $118.4 million. It also marked the third-best opening for a Spider-Man movie, behind Spider-Man: No Way Home at $260.1M and Spider-Man 3 at $151.1M.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (June 2nd) through Sunday (June 4th):

1. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, $120.5

2. The Little Mermaid, $40.6 million

3. The Boogeyman, $12.3 million

4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, $10.2 million

5. Fast X, $9.2 million

6. Super Mario Bros., $3.35 million

7. About My Father, $2.1 million

8. The Machine, $1.75 million

9. SUGA-Agust D Tour ‘D-Day’ in Japan: Live VI, $1.24 million

10. You Hurt My Feelings, $769,000