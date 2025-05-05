‘Speed’ Stars Keanu Reeves & Sandra Bullock Will Star In New Romance Thriller

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock will reunite for a romantic thriller at Amazon MGM Studios. The plot details are currently undisclosed, but the studio promises a “propulsive” story. Screenwriter Noah Oppenheim (Jackie, Zero Day) is attached to the project. Reeves, Bullock, and producer John Gordon previously collaborated on Speed (1994) and The Lake House (2006). The idea for the new film was presented to Reeves and Bullock by Gordon, leading to their involvement. Reeves most recently starred in John Wick: Chapter 4 and The Matrix Resurrections, while Bullock appeared in The Lost City, The Unforgivable, and Bird Box. (Variety)