Sources Report on Celebrities Joining ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 30

Can you believe DWTS is on it’s 30th season? Sources are buzzing about the new celebrities that are set to join the cast, including names like Olivia Jade, daughter of Lori Loughlin, and Real Housewife Kenya Moore. The list also includes Amanda Kloots, who was married to late husband Nick Cordero, and ex-Bachelor Matt James. These stars join already confirmed celebrities JoJo Siwa and Sunisa “Suni” Lee. Look for the star-studded premiere on September 20th!