Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Josh Duhamel + More!

SOPHIE TURNER DROPS ‘WRONGFUL RETENTION’ SUIT AGAINST JOE JONAS: People reports that a judge dismissed Sophie Turner’s “wrongful retention” lawsuit against her estranged husband, Joe Jonas, on Wednesday (January 17th). Both parties agreed to have the filing dropped, following the approval of their parenting agreement in the U.K. on January 11th. The Game of Thrones actor alleged last year that Jonas withheld their daughters’ passports in order to prevent them from traveling to the U.K.

JOSH DUHAMEL AND AUDRA MARI WELCOME THEIR FIRST CHILD TOGETHER: Josh Duhamel and his wife, Audra Mari, revealed on Instagram Wednesday (January 17th) that they welcomed their first child together. Alongside a black-and-white photo of the baby’s feet, the pair wrote that Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel was born on January 11th. Entertainment Tonight reports that the Transformers actor and former Miss World America were married in September of 2022, after dating for four years.

JACOB ELORDI AND OLIVIA JADE ARE REPORTEDLY STILL TOGETHER: According to Entertainment Tonight, things are not over for Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade—despite many outlets recently reporting that they broke up again. The pair first started dating in 2021 and broke up in 2022, before getting back together in May of last year.

JONATHAN SCOTT WISHES ZOOEY DESCHANEL A HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Jonathan Scott shared a sweet birthday tribute to his fiancée, Zooey Deschanel, on Instagram Wednesday (January 17th). Alongside a collage reel that featured photos of the couple together, the Property Brothers star wrote, “Happy birthday @zooeydeschanel, something tells me that this will be the best year yet!” According to People, Scott and the New Girl actor got engaged in August of last year.