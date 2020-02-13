Sophie Turner Is Expecting Her First Child With Joe Jonas?

A new Jonas kiddo is headed our way! Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together, according to reports.

The pair attended the Grammy Awards together in January and were spotted out and about recently in London with a baggy sweatshirt.

The 23-year-old Game of Thrones alum and 30-year-old singer married in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May of 2019 after the Billboard Music Awards, then again at Chateau de Tourreau in Sarrians, France over the summer. The pair were first linked in 2016, and made their red carpet debut two years later.

Kevin and Danielle Jonas share two daughters, and Nick and Priyanka Jonas, who married in 2018, do not have kids … yet.