Sophie Turner In Talks To Play Lara Croft In Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s ‘Tomb Raider’ Series

Sophie Turner is in negotiations to play Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider series that Phoebe Waller-Bridge is set to write and executive produce for Amazon Prime Video. This adaptation follows the previous film entries featuring Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft. Turner, known for her role in Game of Thrones, also stars in the British crime drama Joan and is slated to headline the Prime Video series, Haven. “If I could tell my teenage self this was happening I think she’d explode,” Waller-Bridge previously said in a statement about the project. “Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats ‘n all.” (Deadline)