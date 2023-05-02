Sophie Turner Accidentally Shares Video Of Oldest Child To Instagram

On Monday (May 1st), Sophie Turner shared a note to her Instagram stories informing fans that she accidentally uploaded a video of her oldest child, Willa, to Instagram. Turner and her husband, Joe Jonas, have two daughters together. The pair welcomed their first child to the world in 2020 and their second in 2022.

“Earlier today, I made an honest mistake accidentally posting a video of our daughter on Instagram Stories,” the Game of Thrones actress wrote. “We have always advocated for our kids’ rights to privacy so sharing this publicly is against anything I stand for. Our children deserve the right to grow up out of the public eye, to learn and grow in private.”

Turner added, “If I ever were to post anything of our kids, know that it is unquestionably a mistake. I would greatly appreciate if anyone who has reposted on any other platform, please delete the video.”