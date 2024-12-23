‘Sonic 3’ Opens To $62 Million As ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Stumbles With $35 Million

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 surpassed expectations by delivering a $62 million domestic debut at the box office this weekend, marking the second-best December opening for a PG-rated film in almost two decades. Following closely behind, Disney’s Mufasa fell short of projections with a $35 million opening from 4,100 theaters. Wicked secured third place with $13.5 million domestically, adding to its global earnings of $571 million, while Moana 2 claimed fourth place with $13.1 million domestically and an impressive global total of $790.2 million, poised to potentially reach $1 billion. Homestead, the latest offering from Angel Studios, concluded the top five with $6 million. (Variety)