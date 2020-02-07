Sofia Richie Unfollows Kourtney Kardashian

All signs point toward drama ahead! Sofia Richie, girlfriend of Scott Disick, who was on pretty good terms with his ex and the mother of his children Kourtney Kardashian, unfollowed Kourt on the Gram.

This bombshell explodes after Sofia informed the masses that she will not be appearing on the upcoming season of KUWTK … so she could pursue acting opportunities. As fans will recall, Sofia accompanied Scott and Kourtney on a family vacation with their three kids and things were surprisingly drama free, considering the possibilities.

Why did Sofia unfollow Kourtney, inquiring minds want to know … but so far, no answers. Sofia currently follows more than 400 accounts. One possibility is petty, but definitely viable: Kourtney never followed her back.

She is still following her boyfriend, so theorists who assumed they were splitsville are (most likely) incorrect.

TBD if drama will ensue.