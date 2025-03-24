‘Snow White’ Leads Box Office With Disappointing $43 Million Opening

Disney’s latest live-action remake, Snow White, had a lackluster debut at the domestic box office, securing the top spot with $43 million. Meanwhile, Steven Soderbergh’s thriller Black Bag maintained a solid presence, earning $4.4 million in its second weekend for second place. Captain America: Brave New World followed closely in third place, adding $4.3 million to its impressive domestic total of $192 million and global earnings of $400.8 million. Bong Joon Ho’s new film Mickey 17 dropped fourth place in its third weekend with $3.9 million. The action comedy Novocaine rounded out the top five with $3.7 million after leading the box office last weekend. (Variety)