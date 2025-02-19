‘SNL50’ Anniversary Special Hit 14.8 Million Viewers On NBC

NBC’s Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special achieved an impressive 14.8 million average viewers across NBC and Peacock, marking a substantial increase of 202% from the regular season average of 4.9 million viewers. It was also NBC’s most-watched primetime entertainment telecast in five years. Viewership will also significantly grow in delayed viewing on digital platforms, with SNL episodes from Season 50 experiencing a 71% increase in average viewership to 8.4 million when accounting for delayed viewing. The special also generated a high level of engagement on social media and YouTube, further solidifying its success. (Variety)