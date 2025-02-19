Entertainment News 

‘SNL50’ Anniversary Special Hit 14.8 Million Viewers On NBC

Kevin

NBC’s Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special achieved an impressive 14.8 million average viewers across NBC and Peacock, marking a substantial increase of 202% from the regular season average of 4.9 million viewers. It was also NBC’s most-watched primetime entertainment telecast in five years. Viewership will also significantly grow in delayed viewing on digital platforms, with SNL episodes from Season 50 experiencing a 71% increase in average viewership to 8.4 million when accounting for delayed viewing. The special also generated a high level of engagement on social media and YouTube, further solidifying its success. (Variety)