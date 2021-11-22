‘SNL’ Stars Weigh in on Kim Kardashian’s Romance With Pete Davidson

Saturday Night Live stars are weighing in on Pete Davidson’s relationship with recent host, Kim Kardashian. Kenan Thompson, who calls Davidson is “little brother,” tells People: “I mean, you’ve got to be happy for love, I guess. If it’s love! They look like they’re having a good time.”

Bowen Yang agreed, saying: “I don’t know what the nature of the friendship is, but it seems like they’re having a good time hanging out.”

Chris Redd seems pretty psyched: “Pete and Kim? Damn, Pete. Damn!” he said. “I hope they’re happy. They’re wearing matching outfits so I think they’re on their way. [At least] that’s what Instagram told me.”

The pair sparked romance rumors after Kardashian hosted SNL. They have been photographed multiple times together, holding hands, laughing and hanging out. Right now, the pair are reportedly hanging in Palm Springs to celebrate Davidson’s 28th birthday.

She posted a sultry shot of herself in a bikini, with fans speculating that Davidson took it.