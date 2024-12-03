‘SNL’ Sets Chris Rock, Martin Short As Final Hosts Of 2024 With Gracie Abrams, Hozier

Saturday Night Live veterans Chris Rock and Martin Short will return to host the show’s final two episodes of 2024. Rock, who will take the reins on December 14th (for the fourth time), will be joined by debut musical guest Gracie Abrams, while Short, who will host on December 21st (for the third time), will feature Hozier’s second time as musical guest. The upcoming episode on December 7th will mark the sketch show’s return after a Thanksgiving break, featuring Paul Mescal and Shaboozey. Saturday Night Live will be celebrating its 50th anniversary with a live NBC primetime special on February 16th. (Variety)