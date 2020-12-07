SNL Pokes Fun At Morgan Wallen During His Appearance

Over the weekend, Saturday Night Live poked fun at Morgan Wallen in a skit he appeared in. He was visited by 3 Morgan Willens of the future warning him not to break the coronavirus protocol, which in reality, ultimately led to him being canceled from the show 2 months ago.

One of his future selves was played by host Jason Bateman.

In the skit, Pete Davidson told Morgan, "They’re going to have you on in two months from now. There aren’t many people willing to fly to New York right now."

Morgan’s conduct created controversy earlier in the season, when he was supposed to be quarantining for the show, but instead was out partying.

