SNL Announces 50th Anniversary Concert with Jack White, Eddie Vedder, Lady Gaga & More

Saturday Night Live’s musical legacy will be honored with an concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on February 14th, broadcast live on Peacock. The show will feature Lady Gaga, Jack White, Eddie Vedder, Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny, David Byrne, DEVO, Post Malone, The B-52s, Brandie Carlile, Chris Martin, Brittany Howard, Robyn, Jelly Roll, Mumford and Sons, The Roots, Bonnie Raitt, Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys and Preservation Hall Jazz Band. Produced by SNL creator Lorne Michaels and Mark Ronson, and hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the three-hour concert will be a showcase of iconic musical moments from the show’s history. Questlove also delves into SNL’s musical heritage in his documentary Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music, which is now streaming on Peacock. SNL will air its 50th anniversary special on February 16th. (COS)