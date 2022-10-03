‘Smile’ Takes The Top Spot At The Domestic Box Office

It’s officially spooky season, and people are certainly in the mood to see a horror film—as Smile topped the chart at the domestic box office this weekend. The film left Don’t Worry Darling and Bros in the dust, pulling in $22 million. In comparison, Bros made its debut with $4.8 million, and Don’t Worry Darling brought in $7.3 million during its second weekend.

Bros actor Billy Eichner blames the turnout on homophobia. “That’s just the world we live in, unfortunately. Even with glowing reviews, great Rotten Tomatoes scores, an A CinemaScore etc, straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up for Bros. And that’s disappointing but it is what it is,” he tweeted on Sunday (October 2nd).

Box Office Numbers from Friday (September 30th) through Sunday (October 2nd):

1. Smile, $22 million

2. Don’t Worry Darling, $7.3 million

3. The Woman King, $7 million

4. Bros, $4.8 million

5. Avatar (re), $4.696 million

6. Ponniyin Selvan: Part One, $4.1 million

7. Barbarian, $2.8 million

8. Bullet Train, $1.4 million

9. DC League of Super-Pets, $1.3 million

10. Top Gun: Maverick, $1.23 million