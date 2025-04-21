‘Sinners’ Takes Box Office Crown With Solid $45 Million

Director Ryan Coogler and star Michael B. Jordan’s original R-rated vampire thriller, Sinners, conquered the box office in its opening weekend, edging out A Minecraft Movie. With glowing reviews and the duo’s star power, Sinners raked in an impressive $45.6 million, marking the highest debut for an original film since Jordan Peele’s Us in 2019. Despite projections for a third consecutive weekend at No. 1, A Minecraft Movie settled for second place with a still strong $41.3 million. In third, The King of Kings, an animated faith-based film depicting the life of Jesus, earned a substantial $17 million due to the Easter holiday weekend boost. Disney’s The Amateur dropped to No. 4 with $6.8 million, while the combat thriller Warfare rounded out the top five with $4.8 million. (Variety)