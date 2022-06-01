Simu Liu Shares That He Waxed His Entire Body For ‘Barbie’ Movie

A lot has been kept under wraps when it comes to Margot Robbie’s Barbie movie, but one thing we know for sure is that Simu Liu waxed his whole body for the film.

“Waxing has been an education to say the least,” Liu told The Independent recently.

The Pacific Rim actor added, “It was one of the most painful experiences of my life. I have such a newfound admiration for the incredibly brave women who go through this on a monthly basis.”

Liu went on to comment on the mystery surrounding the movie. “The discourse online is giving me life,” he said. “With every casting announcement or bit of news, they’re like: ‘What is this?’ And that’s perfect — the less you know about it the better.”