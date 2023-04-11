Entertainment News 

Simu Liu Recalls Meeting Michelle Yeoh For The First Time

Simu Liu told Buzzfeed about the first time he met his “hero” Michelle Yeoh on the set of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

“I was so nervous because she was such a hero of mine,” Liu said. “I remember I bought the most expensive bottle of wine that I could find because I heard that she liked wine (which is not untrue, by the way). And I heard that she was on stage rehearsing.”

The Barbie actor continued, “I went over, and I had this image of this larger-than-life, intimidating, powerful woman — not that she isn’t powerful, I want to be very clear — but I came up to her and was like, ‘Hello, Michelle. I just wanted to say how much of an honor it is to be able to work with you and how excited I am.'”

The Kim’s Convenience actor added, “She just about snatched the wine out of my hands and was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, thank you. You and I, we’re gonna have a great time.’ And it just was indicative of that warmth and radiance that she exudes every single day. She is nothing but kind, compassionate, and supportive.”