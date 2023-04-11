Simu Liu Recalls Meeting Michelle Yeoh For The First Time

Simu Liu told Buzzfeed about the first time he met his “hero” Michelle Yeoh on the set of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

“I was so nervous because she was such a hero of mine,” Liu said. “I remember I bought the most expensive bottle of wine that I could find because I heard that she liked wine (which is not untrue, by the way). And I heard that she was on stage rehearsing.”

The Barbie actor continued, “I went over, and I had this image of this larger-than-life, intimidating, powerful woman — not that she isn’t powerful, I want to be very clear — but I came up to her and was like, ‘Hello, Michelle. I just wanted to say how much of an honor it is to be able to work with you and how excited I am.'”

The Kim’s Convenience actor added, “She just about snatched the wine out of my hands and was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, thank you. You and I, we’re gonna have a great time.’ And it just was indicative of that warmth and radiance that she exudes every single day. She is nothing but kind, compassionate, and supportive.”