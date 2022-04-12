Simon Cowell Says Face Fillers Turned Him Into ‘Something Out Of A Horror Film’

Fans noticed that America’s Got Talent host Simon Cowell looked a little different during the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday (April 9th). TMZ reports that it’s because he stopped getting Botox treatments.

Cowell told the publication that he’s done getting face fillers because he looked “like something out a horror film.” He added that he also stopped in part due to his son, Eric, being in “hysterics” about them.

“There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far. I saw a picture of me from ‘before’ the other day, and didn’t recognize it as me first of all,” Cowell said.

He continued, “I probably did have a little too much Botox a couple of years ago, because everyone on TV has it. Now I have facials, but nothing too extravagant at the moment.”