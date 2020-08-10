Simon Cowell Breaks His Back

America’s Got Talent maestro Simon Cowell broke his back and underwent surgery Saturday night, according to multiple reports. The 60-year-old was rushed to a hospital after an e-bike crash in the courtyard of his Malibu home.

“Simon has broken his back and will be having surgery this evening,” a rep for Cowell confirmed on Saturday night.

“Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family,” the rep added.

Cowell has been quarantining with his partner Lauren Silverman and their son Eric, 6, as well as her son Adam, 14, from a previous relationship. Cowell was due to return to AGT this week with his co-hosts Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara, with the first live show since the onset of the pandemic airing Tuesday.

Cowell is frequently photographed on bikes and has credited it with a nearly 60-pound weight loss.

On Sunday, sources told Page Six that the star is in “recovery and asleep. He had to have a big surgery, he’s got a number of breaks and has had to have a metal rod put into his back. When he fell off the bike he landed right on his back which broke in a number of places,” noting it “was six-hour surgery overnight on Saturday.”