Sigourney Weaver Play Disrupted By Climate Change Activists In London
During Monday night’s performance of The Tempest at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London, star Sigourney Weaver was interrupted by Just Stop Oil activists wielding a confetti cannon and an orange banner, prompting an announcement to halt the show. The group’s protest, meant to draw attention to the dangers of climate change, lasted less than a minute before they were escorted off stage and the performance continued. Known for their disruptive demonstrations at cultural landmarks, Just Stop Oil is advocating for a complete phase-out of fossil fuels by 2030 and aims to draw attention to the urgent climate crisis, as scientists warn of devastating consequences. (Variety)