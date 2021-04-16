Shots Fired On The Set Of ABC's 'The Rookie'

Shots were fired on the set of a Los Angeles location shoot for ABC’s The Rookie on Thursday (April 15th) afternoon.

According to Deadline, production of the Nathan Fillion cop drama was disrupted while police units responded to a possible shooting at around 3:30pm PT near Hartford Avenue and West 5th Street.

The outlet reports that eyewitnesses heard three gunshots hit the building above where crew members were working. Other sources say that the shots were fired about a block from the set.

No one from the show was hurt during the incident and at press time, no arrests had been made.