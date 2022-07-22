Shonka Dukureh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kurt Russell + More!

SHONKA DUKUREH DIES AT 44: People reports that Elvis actress and singer Shonka Dukureh was found dead in her Nashville apartment on Thursday (July 21st). One of Dukureh’s two young children found her unresponsive in a bedroom and rushed to a neighbor’s. No foul play is suspected. Dukureh starred as Big Mama Thornton in the Elvis biopic. The 44-year-old was a celebrated gospel singer, and her acting career was just beginning.

WATCH THE TRAILER FOR ‘HALLOWEEN ENDS:’ Deadline reports that the trailer for the third and final Halloween movie has been released. Watch Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers (Nick Castle) battle it out in the new trailer for Halloween Ends.

KURT AND WYATT RUSSELL TO CO-STAR IN NEW ‘GODZILLA’ SERIES: According to Entertainment Tonight, Kurt and Wyatt Russell have both joined the cast of the Apple Original series focused on Godzilla and the Titans. This is the first time that the father-son duo have acted together since the 1998 film Soldier.

SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR TO STAR IN AND EXECUITVE PRODUCE ‘WOLF PACK:’ Deadline reports that Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress Sarah Michelle Gellar is set to star in and executive produce the Paramount+ Teen Wolf spinoff Wolf Pack. The news was announced at the Teen Wolf: The Movie panel at the San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday (July 21st), where Gellar made a surprise appearance.