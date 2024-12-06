‘Shogun’ Leads 2025 Critics Choice TV Nominations

The Critics Choice Association has revealed the TV nominees for the 2025 Critics Choice Awards. Shogun leads the pack with six nominations, including best drama series. Other notable contenders with four nominations each include Abbott Elementary, Disclaimer, Hacks, The Diplomat, The Penguin, and What We Do In the Shadows. Netflix secured a total of 23 nominations, while HBO/Max received 21, followed by 13 for FX and 12 for Apple TV+. The Critics Choice film nominees will be announced on December 12th, with the awards ceremony scheduled to air on E! on January 12, hosted by Chelsea Handler. (THR)