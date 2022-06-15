Shirley MacLaine Admits She Started Talking To Herself During The Pandemic

In a recent interview with The New York Post, Shirley MacLaine touched on her new film American Dreamer, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival this week. MacLaine plays a widow who offers Peter Dinklage’s “cash-strapped” character the opportunity to buy her “sprawling estate” for next to nothing.

“I liked the script and I thought it was an interesting take on reality — and I wanted to work with Peter Dinklage,” MacLaine said. When asked if she had been a fan of the Game of Thrones actor for a long time, she quipped, “I don’t know, define time.”

After filming American Dreamer, MacLaine said she hunkered down alone due to the pandemic. “I came to the mountains in New Mexico and I just, I really practically didn’t see anybody for a year [due to the COVID-19 pandemic] and that was an interesting experience,” she said.

The Steel Magnolias actress added, “I did realize when I started talking to myself, I thought, well I better go out and wear a mask.”