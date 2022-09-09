Shia LeBeouf Reveals His Mother Recently Passed

Shia LaBeouf revealed to The Hollywood Reporter Thursday (September 8th) that his mother passed away last month at the age of 80.

According to the Transformers star, Sayna Saide died of heart failure in a Los Angeles hospital August 27th.

The actor, who was with her when she passed, said, “Her greatest gift to me was to promote, in her dying, the necessity of a relationship with God. Not an interest, not just a belief, but a relationship built on proof as tangible as a hug. Her last gift to me was the ultimate persuasion for faith. She was a good girl.”