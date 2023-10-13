Sherri Shepherd Reveals Barbara Walters Had An Affair With Richard Pryor

On Wednesday’s (October 11th) episode of her eponymous talk show, Sherri Shepherd dished about comedian Paul Mooney allegedly catching Barbara Walters and Richard Pryor in the act. The 30 Rock actress was speaking with Joy Behar, who she cohosted The View with alongside Walters between 2007 and 2014.

“I told Joy that I had run into Paul Mooney and Paul Mooney had said that he caught Barbara Walters with Richard Pryor,” Shepherd said. “I came and I told you and I said Paul Mooney said that he caught Barbara with Richard Pryor. He walked in on them. And I was like, ‘Don’t tell nobody.'” But Behar couldn’t resist confronting Walters about the alleged affair.

“I didn’t say you told me!” Behar told Shepherd.

Shepherd continued, “But you say to Barbara, ‘So, you’re [sleeping with] Richard Pryor, huh?’ She turned around. You know Barbara’s head would swivel like that,” the How I Met Your Mother actress recalled. “She goes, ‘Who told you that?’ I’m sitting there and I just got this job. And Joy, you do that because you’re not scared of Barbara.”