Shemar Moore Celebrates His First Father’s Day

Shemar Moore couldn’t be happier to be a dad! On Sunday (June 18th), the S.W.A.T. actor took to Instagram to celebrate Father’s Day as a first-time father.

Sharing photos of himself with his four-month-old daughter, Frankie, Moore wrote, “1st Father’s Day EVER… for me!!! BLESSED and GRATEFUL!!” The Criminal Minds actor also revealed that his father wasn’t a part of his life growing up.

“My father wasn’t in my life… I never celebrated Father’s Day…,” he wrote in the caption. Speaking about his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, he said, “My Girl Jesiree loves on me and gave me/us Momma Marilyn’s Dream and MY LIL MIRACLE… ‘Frankie Moore’… my daughter…”

The Motives actor added, “My mother was my purpose…. Now Frankie is my purpose for the rest of my life!!! With all that I have experienced and accomplished, My daughter is my GREATEST TRIUMPH!!!”