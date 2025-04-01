Shelved ‘Coyote Vs. Acme’ Movie Saved By Ketchup Entertainment

Ketchup Entertainment has officially secured the global rights to Coyote Vs. Acme from Warner Bros. Pictures, a film featuring Will Forte and John Cena alongside the animated character Wile E. Coyote. “Coyote vs. Acme is a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern storytelling, capturing the essence of the beloved Looney Tunes characters while introducing them to a new generation,” Ketchup’s CEO said. “We believe it will resonate with both longtime fans and newcomers alike.” With a budget of $70 million, Coyote vs. Acme grabbed headlines in 2023 when Warner Bros. decided to permanently shelve the completed movie in favor of a tax write-off. (THR)