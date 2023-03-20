‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ Underwhelms At The Domestic Box Office
According to Deadline, projections were low to start with at $35 million for Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ opening weekend, but it appears the sequel didn’t even reach that goalpost. The film brought in just $30.5 million, down 43% from the original film’s opening at $53.5 million in 2019. Scream VI took second place with $17.5 million, and Creed III followed close behind with $15.3 million.
Box Office Numbers from Friday (March 17th) through Sunday (March 19th):
1. Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, $30.5 million
2. Scream VI, $17.5 million
3. Creed III, $15.3 million
4. 65, $5.8 million
5. Ant-man and the Wasp Quantumania, $4.07
6. Cocaine Bear, $3.87
7. Jesus Revolution, $3.5 million
8. Champions, $3 million
9. Avatar: The Way of Water, $1.92 million
10. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, $1.5 million