‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ Underwhelms At The Domestic Box Office

According to Deadline, projections were low to start with at $35 million for Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ opening weekend, but it appears the sequel didn’t even reach that goalpost. The film brought in just $30.5 million, down 43% from the original film’s opening at $53.5 million in 2019. Scream VI took second place with $17.5 million, and Creed III followed close behind with $15.3 million.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (March 17th) through Sunday (March 19th):

1. Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, $30.5 million

2. Scream VI, $17.5 million

3. Creed III, $15.3 million

4. 65, $5.8 million

5. Ant-man and the Wasp Quantumania, $4.07

6. Cocaine Bear, $3.87

7. Jesus Revolution, $3.5 million

8. Champions, $3 million

9. Avatar: The Way of Water, $1.92 million

10. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, $1.5 million