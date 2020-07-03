Shayna Taylor Opens Up About Break Up From Ryan Seacrest

Model Shayna Taylor is breaking her silence following her split from Ryan Seacrest. The pair started dating in 2013, split for the first time in 2014, got back together then split in 2019, got back together and split again more recently.

On Instagram Stories, the 28-year-old wrote: “You will never need to convince the right person to love you. No matter what, you cannot change them, make them do the work, or get them to commit to you if they’re not ready to show up. Change must be inspired from within, and actions are always louder than words.”

The original quote was shared by Rising Woman founder Sheleana Aiyana.

Aiyana wrote: “I don’t know who needs to hear this today, but the truth is you can’t change people or force them to do the work. One of the worst things we do to ourselves is take rejection personally. People are who they are and it’s not up to you to try and change them. Sometimes you meet a person and they’re in a space where they’re ready to do the work, and sometimes, they’re not. That doesn’t make them bad or toxic, and it doesn’t make you unworthy.”

Aiyana went on to write that life “won’t feel like a roller-coaster” with the “right person,” noting that “there’s no such thing as the perfect partner.”