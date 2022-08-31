Sharon Stone Says A Younger Man Dumped Her For Not Getting Botox

Dating isn’t easy, even for Sharon Stone. In a cover story for Vogue Arabia, the Basic Instinct actress said she was in a relationship with a younger man who dumped her after she refused to get injectables.

When the beau in question asked Stone if she used Botox, she said, “It would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did.”

Stone added, “I saw him one more time after that and then he wasn’t interested in seeing me anymore. If you don’t see me for more than that, you’ll please find your way to the exit.”

The Casino actress also shared that a near-death experience changed the way she saw injectables. “There were periods in the super fame when I got Botox and filler and stuff, and then I had this massive stroke and a nine-day brain hemorrhage and I had to have over 300 shots of Botox and filler to make the one side of my face come up again,” she said.

Botox went from a “cute luxury to some kind of massive, painful neurological need.”