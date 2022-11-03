Sharon Stone Reveals Doctors Misdiagnosed A ‘Large Fibroid Tumor’ In Her Body

Sharon Stone is emphasizing the importance of getting a second opinion when it comes to medical diagnoses. On Tuesday (November 1st), the Basic Instinct actress took to her Instagram stories to share that she “just had another misdiagnosis and incorrect procedure.”

When the pain got worse after receiving a “double epidural,” Stone said she sought a second opinion. That’s when doctors found “a large fibroid tumor that must come out.”

The Casino actress added, “Ladies in particular: Don’t get blown off GET A SECOND OPINION It can save your life. I’ll be down for 4-6 weeks for full recovery. Thx for your care. It’s all good.”