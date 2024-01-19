Sharon Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Kieran Culkin + More!

SHARON STONE SAYS SHE WAS ‘LAUGHED’ AT WHEN SHE PITCHED A ‘BARBIE’ MOVIE IN THE 1990S: Sharon Stone revealed on Instagram recently that she pitched a Barbie movie in the 1990s. The Basic Instinct actor commented on a post by America Ferrera, in which she shared her acceptance speech from the Critics Choice Awards. “I was laughed out [of] the studio when I came [with] the Barbie idea in the ’90s [with] the support of the head of Barbie,” Stone wrote. “How far we’ve come. Thank you ladies for your courage and endurance.”

MARK RUFFALO THOUGHT OSCAR ISSAC WAS GOING TO REPLACE HIM IN ‘POOR THINGS:’ According to Variety, Mark Ruffalo recently revealed that the Poor Things cast and crew tricked him into thinking they were replacing him with Oscar Isaac while filming. “They were teasing me that Oscar Isaac was going to take the role from me when we were in rehearsal,” he said. “Willem [Dafoe] brought him over at lunchtime and Oscar came up to me and he’s like, ‘Hey man, I’m sorry, but it’s just not going to work out’.” The Shutter Island actor didn’t realize it was a prank at first. “I was just kind of like: ‘Oh shit, is this really happening?’”

KIERAN CULKIN STILL HASN’T WATCHED THE ‘SUCCESSION’ SERIES FINALE: According to Entertainment Weekly, Kieran Culkin has yet to watch the final episode of Succession. He revealed during a recent Q&A that this “wasn’t on purpose, I was in Poland and I couldn’t sign into my Max account. It was an app issue. Then I went on vacation, then after that I was like, eh, that was like three months ago. I want to go back and see it.” On Monday (January 15th), the She’s All That actor won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role on the show.

JODIE FOSTER CONFIRMS SHE TURNED DOWN ROLE OF PRINCESS LEIA: During a Wednesday night (January 17th) appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jodie Foster confirmed that she almost starred as Princess Leia in Star Wars instead of Carrie Fisher. “You’ve been in so many iconic roles, and we love what you do,” Fallon said. “But I saw this on the internet — you were offered the role of Princess Leia in Star Wars, is that true?” The Nyad actor replied, “I was, yeah. They were going for a younger Princess Leia but I had a conflict. I was doing a Disney movie and I just didn’t want to pull out of the Disney movie because I was already under contract.”