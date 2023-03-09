Sharon Stone Lost Custody Of Her Son Because Of ‘Basic Instinct’

Sharon Stone claims that her role in Basic Instinct cost her custody of her son.

The actress told the Table for Two podcast that when she divorced Phil Bronstein in 2003, a judge ruled the couple’s son would live primarily with Bronstein and only granted Stone visitation rights.

She recalled that the judge asked her son, “Do you know your mother makes sex movies,” referring to the 1992 hit.

She added, “People are walking around with no clothes on at all in regular TV now. And you saw maybe, maybe, like a 16th of a second of nudity of me. And I lost custody of my child.”

The experience, Stone said, sent her to the Mayo Clinic “with extra heartbeats in my upper and lower chamber of my heart…It literally broke my heart.”