Sharon Stone Is Back on Bumble After Her Account Was Disabled

Anyone in the market for an accomplished blonde 61-year-old is in luck. After being booted from the dating app Bumble, the Golden Globe-winning Sharon Stone made her case on Twitter, assuring users that she is, in fact, looking for love online.

“I went on the @bumble dating site and they closed my account,” Stone wrote Monday morning, in a tweet that has gone viral. “Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!”

Bumble was on it. The company tweeted: “Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true. We’ve made sure that you won’t be blocked again. We hope that everyone in our community takes a sec to verify their profiles. (Catherine Tramell from Basic Instinct gets a pass today!)”

Bumble gained popularity for allowing women to message men first in straight relationships.

Clare O’Connor, the editorial director of Bumble, also commented on Stone’s tweet, stating that she hopes Stone finds her “honey.”

Fans seemed surprised that Stone was on Bumble, and lamented if she was, there’s “no hope” for anyone else. She also, naturally, got several requests for dates.

Stone was married to Michael Greenberg for three years and then to Phil Bronstein for 10. Their marriage ended in 2004.