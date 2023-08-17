Sharon Osbourne Ozzfest Film To Be Screened At The Academy Museum

Previously lost, 1990’s Ozzfest film will get it’s day at the acclaimed Academy Museum. The special screening will take place this Friday, August 18 in the David Geffen Theater in Los Angeles.

Titled… We Sold Our Souls For Rock ‘n Roll, the documentary was produced by Sharon Osbourne.

Although he did tweet about it, there was no mention of Ozzy attending, but director Penelope Spheeris, who also worked on Wayne’s World, and The Decline of Western Civilization will take part in the presentation.

