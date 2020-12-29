Sharna Burgess Hinted at Romance With Brian Austin Green

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green were spotted jetting off together on a romantic post-Christmas trip, and it appears that hinted at their relationship a few weeks ago.

The Dancing With the Stars pro told Us Weekly: “It’s been really awesome. I actually am not on the market anymore. But it’s very new and very, you know, it’s dating, essentially. No one’s calling us a relationship yet.”

Burgess said that while dating amid the coronavirus pandemic was “interesting” and included many socially distanced dates in the park

She added: “I thought that when I met someone, I would be, like, screaming it from the mountain tops and telling everyone I’m in love. It’s almost the opposite. I want to hold it close to me for as long as I can, to stay in this space and just enjoy that human for as much as I can.”

Since splitting from Megan Fox, Green has been linked to Tina Louise and Courtney Stodden. She has moved on with Machine Gun Kelly.