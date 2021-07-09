Shannen Doherty Takes State Farm To Court Next Week

A jury will hear from Shannen Doherty next week as she takes her insurance company to court.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the Beverly Hills 90210 star will face off against State Farm General Insurance on July 13th in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The actress, who is currently battling Stage IV cancer, filed the lawsuit in 2019, accusing them of refusing to pay to repair smoke damage done to her Malibu home during the Woolsey fire. She admits that State farm paid out over $1 million but claims that they owe her another $3 million for repairs.

Radar reports that the trial is expected to last three days and several exerts will provide testimony.